ST. CROIX — Sen. Kurt Vialet scored a commanding first-place finish Tuesday on St. Croix, while incumbent senators Allison DeGazon and Oakland Benta failed to secure a second term.
Vialet, who serves as Senate Finance Committee chairman, captured 4,421 votes, according to preliminary results, giving the Democratic senator an 841-vote edge over the second-place finisher, Genevieve Whitaker, and sending him to his fourth term.
“I’m very, very happy and humbled to once again receive the support of the people of St. Croix,” Vialet told The Daily News.
Whitaker, a Democrat, won the coveted second-place spot with a breadth of experience in tow, from certified public manager and lawyer to years of public, private and nonprofit work.
Sen. Novelle Francis Jr., who serves as president of the 33rd Legislature, came in third place with 3,468 votes, edging out fellow Democratic incumbent Sen. Javan James Sr. by 14 votes.
Francis said he was happy that he “broke the presidency curse,” noting that Senate presidents don’t often get reelected when given the extra responsibilities.
Heading into the 34th Legislature, Francis said the government’s ailing pension system and the territory’s continued recovery efforts were at the top of his to-do list.
Coming in fifth and sixth place were newcomers Samuel Carrion and Franklin Johnson, both policy advisers for former Gov. Kenneth Mapp, and both Independents, cracking the all-Democratic lock that made up the 33rd Legislature’s St. Croix contingent.
Rounding out the top seven — the cutoff point for the Senate — was Sen. Kenneth Gittens, who edged out fellow incumbents Benta by 64 votes and DeGazon by 250 votes.
According to Elections Supervisor Caroline Fawkes, 515 absentee ballots were mailed out and another 143 picked up. It won’t be clear for another 10 days how many will be returned, but the potential high number could impact the seventh-place finisher.
The canvassing and counting of absentee ballots begins today at 3:30 p.m. and will continue on Saturday and Nov. 14.
A notable loss Tuesday was former Sen. Alicia “Chucky” Hansen, who, after serving in the 17th to the 24th Legislatures, and then the 29th, 30th, and 32nd Legislatures, was expected to pose a formidable threat.
Due to COVID-19, the tabulation of votes was livestreamed and did not include a public viewing outside the Elections Office as in previous elections.
The Daily News attempted to contact multiple candidates but did not receive a response by press time Tuesday.
To view the full results, visit: www.vivote.gov.