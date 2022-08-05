Sen. Kurt Vialet has scheduled a town hall meeting next week to discuss a planned farm distillery in Frederiksted.
“Prosperity Farm, a craft distiller that uses locally grown farm products produced on site, is set to begin construction of a boutique rum distillery to introduce an artisanal rum made with fresh cane juice grown from its own soil,” Vialet said in a released statement.
The company’s website raisingcane.vi., notes that Prosperity Farm visitors will be able to sample farm-made rum in a tasting lounge and tour the entire farm by golf cart, or possibly a replica of Prosperity’s former small gauge railroad, the release stated.
Residents are invited to share their concerns and suggestions as well as hear from Prosperity Farms representatives. Ahead of the Monday’s meeting, which is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. at Rotary West Community Center, Prosperity invites residents to tour the property from 4:30 to 5:45 p.m.
The statement noted that for decades the decades the rum industry in the Virgin Islands was dominated by industrial rum factories. Within the last decade the territory has seen-an emergence in “craft distilleries.” The American Craft Spirits Association, defines this as “a distillery that values the importance of transparency in distilling, and remains forthcoming regarding their use of ingredients, their distilling location, and process.”
Such distilleries produce less than 750,000 gallons annually among other requirements.
Currently there are three craft distilleries in the St. Thomas-St. John District and two in the St. Croix District, the release stated.
For additional information or questions about the tour, residents should contact Rokean Christopher via email at rchristopher@raisingcane.vi. or call 315-344-9300.