Take back the night

Marchers and members of the Women’s Coalition of St. Croix “Take back the Night” on Strand Street in Christiansted in 2018.

 Daily News file photo

ST. CROIX – Virgin Islands residents will join hearts and hands with millions worldwide on Thursday during annual “Take Back the Night” silent march/candlelight vigils against violence.

Marches are planned for the towns of Frederiksted on St. Croix, and Charlotte Amalie on St. Thomas, to pay homage to the many lives lost to domestic violence, their survivors, those living and remain in less than stable situations and those who found the strength to escape abusers.