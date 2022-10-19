ST. CROIX – Virgin Islands residents will join hearts and hands with millions worldwide on Thursday during annual “Take Back the Night” silent march/candlelight vigils against violence.
Marches are planned for the towns of Frederiksted on St. Croix, and Charlotte Amalie on St. Thomas, to pay homage to the many lives lost to domestic violence, their survivors, those living and remain in less than stable situations and those who found the strength to escape abusers.
October is International Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and this year’s theme “Everyone Knows Someone.” The marches are being hosted by the Women’s Coalition of St. Croix and the Family Resource Center on St. Thomas. A march was held Oct. 13 on St. John, and Anya Stuart, FRC executive director shared her survivor’s story as guest speaker.
Stuart, who said she was grateful for the opportunity to share her story, will lead the silent march on St. Thomas beginning at 5:30 p.m. from Emile Griffith Park. Marchers will travel east on Veterans Drive to Emancipation Gardens where the vigil will be held.
“We used to walk from Emancipation Garden, past Government House and the Legislature and come back, but I believe we are more visible on this route and this is what we want, for people to see us, know why we are here and help end domestic violence in our community,” she said.
According to Stuart, this year’s guest speaker is Markita Williams. She hopes Williams’ story serves as an inspiration for someone who is in a bad situation and galvanize that individual to seek help to end the violence.
Shelene Gumbs, a counselor with the Women’s Coalition, said this year’s march will honor community partners AARP, Department of Justice’s Domestic Violence Unit, Community First, Legal Services of the Virgin Islands, Virgin Islands Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Council and Virgin Islands Police Department Domestic Violence Unit.
Participants will gather at 5:30 p.m. and the silent march kicks off 15 minutes later from the Fish Market to the Eliza Mcbean clock tower.
Gumbs said the event is important as domestic violence continues to happen.
“This year has been one to reinforce our commitment to bringing awareness to domestic violence, as one of our clients went missing, we contacted VIPD. She was later found dead,” Gumbs said. “We know that we must continue to be vigilant in bringing awareness to the community that domestic violence does happen and that we are here to try and help in any way we can.”
Clema Lewis, executive director, said the theme hits home because, indeed, everyone does know someone.
“They are a part of our community and we know them. People may not be willing or ready to leave a domestic violence situation for many reasons. Mostly the belief that this will change, but it doesn’t always happen,” she said.
Lewis said the marches and vigils are protests are for murder victims and survivors as much as it is a focus on ending domestic violence.
“We’ve lost a lot of lives here in the territory to domestic violence – even babies — and there are still many others who are suffering in silence,” Lewis said. “It is our duty to get the message out that there is no room for violence and that we are here to help.”
Lewis urged participants in territorywide to wear purple — in support of the National Network to End Domestic Violence’s Purple Thursday Campaign — in solidarity with victims and survivors of domestic violence nationwide. Participants can also wear T-shirts emblazoned with the names or photos of loved ones killed as a result or domestic violence.