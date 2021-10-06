V.I. Police have confirmed that Andre P. Auguste was on house arrest awaiting trial for murder when he died Friday night in a one-car crash on St. Croix while driving with an illegal firearm.
Auguste, 31, of Upper Love, was speeding on Midland Road in Estate Calquohoun when he lost control of his vehicle and hit the sidewalk, causing the vehicle to overturn. Auguste was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle — expiring on the scene, according to V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima.
While investigating, officers discovered a handgun a few feet from Auguste’s body and confirmed it was an unlicensed firearm, Derima said.
Derima confirmed Monday that Auguste was awaiting trial for murder, and had been ordered to remain under house arrest as a condition of his pretrial release. In response to questions from The Daily News, V.I. Justice Department spokeswoman Sandra Goomansingh explained the release process.
“The Court makes the determination as to bail, detention or the conditions of release after arrest. In the case of first degree murder arrests, the court may hold or detain a person in custody without bail until their trial (pre-trial detention), or release the individual on certain conditions pending trial (pre-trial release),” Goomansingh wrote in an email.
“The deceased appears to have been in violation of the conditions of his release,” Goomansingh added.
Auguste was arrested by warrant in December 2017 and charged with the June 4 murder of Dean Schneider, who was shot to death in the kitchen of a Ruby M. Rouss housing complex unit in Christiansted.
A second suspect, K’Shawn Hughes, was arrested at the same time and also charged with killing Schneider.
Hughes has been awaiting trial at Golden Grove Adult Correctional Facility on St. Croix, where he was involved in a violent altercation with other detainees. That incident occurred in February, and Hughes and another man were attacked by two other prisoners wielding a machete and knives.
Hughes was wounded in the attack, and pulled his own knife from his pants in self-defense, according to an affidavit filed by police.
Hughes’ injuries included a stab wound beneath his chin, a slice to the right side of his face, a stab wound to the left side of his abdomen, and a ruptured major blood vessel to the right side of his head, police said.