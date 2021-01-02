One of four men injured during a Dec. 27 shooting in Smith Bay, St. Thomas, succumbed to his injuries Thursday, according to the V.I. Police Department.
The victim, identified as Delroy Venzen Jr., 33, died at Schneider Hospital, four days after he being shot in the abdomen in Smith Bay while fighting a Black male.
Police said three other victims arrived at Schneider Hospital shortly after Venzen, each claiming they were not involved in a fight when shot. None of the victims had any knowledge of who may have fired at them. The other victims were listed in stable condition.
Anyone with information about what happened or who fired the shots is asked to contact police by calling 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 ext. 5579 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.
Venzen’s death was the 47th gun-related homicide in the territory and the final homicide of 2020.