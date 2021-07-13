The 6-year-old twin brothers struck by a car on St. Croix during the weekend have been flown off-island for treatment, according to Government House Communications Director, Richard Motta Jr.
At 11 a.m., Sunday, a silver 2005 Honda CRV heading west on King Street in Christiansted was attempting to make a right turn on Smith Street when it clipped a parked 2002 Toyota Echo. After which the car inexplicably accelerated, hitting three pedestrians before hitting a building and coming to a stop, according to V.I. Police Department spokesman Toby Derima.
According to Derima, both children suffered lacerations to the legs and one child had a hip injury. The extent of the injuries is not known, although all the victims are reported to be in stable condition.
The 27-year-old adult victim suffered injuries to the forehead and shoulder, and is expected to make a full recovery, according to Motta.
The driver did not suffer any injuries, and police say they expect no alcohol was involved. No arrests have been made in the incident, which remains under investigation by officers of the Ancilmo Marshall Command and Traffic Investigation Bureau, according to Derima.