V.I. Police have identified the victims of Sunday night’s double murder on St. Croix as 18-year-old Steven Hodge Jr. and 34-year-old Aurelio Rivera.
The shooting occurred at around 10:32 p.m. in the Paradise Mills Housing Community in Frederiksted, and police responded to a 911 report of one victim in that area, and another in the nearby Louise E. Brown Housing Community, according to police spokesman Glen Dratte.
Police arrived at Paradise Mills and found Hodge unresponsive, and he was transported to Luis Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to Dratte.
Officers also responded to Phase 2 of Louis Brown apartments, where Rivera was found lying on the sidewalk.
Both Hodge and Rivera were shot several times in the area of Paradise Mills, and Dratte said investigators found that Rivera ran to the area of Louis Brown where he collapsed.
The Criminal Investigation Bureau is asking anyone with information about the murders to call 911, the TipLine at 340-778-4850, 340-712-6092, or the anonymous tip service Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.
— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.