V.I. Police have identified the victims of Sunday night’s double murder on St. Croix as 18-year-old Steven Hodge Jr. and 34-year-old Aurelio Rivera.

The shooting occurred at around 10:32 p.m. in the Paradise Mills Housing Community in Frederiksted, and police responded to a 911 report of one victim in that area, and another in the nearby Louise E. Brown Housing Community, according to police spokesman Glen Dratte.

