ST. THOMAS — V.I. Police have charged two men with pulling guns on each other during an argument on St. Thomas earlier this month.
One of the men, Anwar Gregory, 32, son of Sen. Donna Frett-Gregory, was arrested and charged with third-degree assault, use of a firearm during a crime of violence, first-degree reckless endangerment, and disturbance of the peace. Police said Gregory has a license to possess four firearms, including the weapon used during the April 7 dispute, according to court records.
Gregory turned himself in Sunday and his brother, Agyei Gregory, posted the full $25,000 to secure his release while he awaits trial, according to court records.
The second suspect, Lavelle Campbell II, 27, was charged with the same crimes, as well as an additional charge of unlawful possession of a firearm. Campbell was unable to post $50,000 bail, and was jailed until his initial court appearance Monday.
Court records show that Campbell’s father, Lavelle Campbell Sr., posted $2,500 cash to secure his release, and agreed to serve as a third-party custodian.
The case began on April 8, when a sergeant with the Criminal Investigation Bureau was made aware of videos circulating on social media that showed two men with guns the previous day in the area of Starz Hotel in Estate Contant.
A witness who viewed the video identified the two men as Gregory and Campbell, who is Gregory’s brother-in-law, according to the probable cause fact sheet filed by police.
Police said the video shows Campbell being held back by several individuals while holding a gun and making death threats.
Gregory then “aggressively approached” Campbell and the people trying to hold him back, and pointed a gun at the group, according to police.
“Mr. Gregory was observed pointing his firearm towards Mr. Campbell II and the other individuals, as clicking sounds were heard, like he (Gregory) had pressed the trigger, but the firearm appeared to have malfunctioned,” according to the fact sheet.
Police also reviewed surveillance footage from a different angle, that showed Gregory, “who appeared to be irate at the time, carelessly and wildly waving and displaying his firearm, while conversing with several males in the area. Mr. Gregory was observed carelessly pointing his firearm at innocent individuals in the area,” according to the fact sheet.
After the altercation with Campbell, “Mr. Gregory was seen holstering his firearm in his waistline, but shortly after, retrieved said firearm and carelessly waved it around, while speaking to three males, who appeared to be his friends,” according to the fact sheet.
Investigators concluded that Gregory pointed a gun at Campbell and several others in a threatening manner, “which created grave risk of death to the citizens in the area.”
Police confirmed that Gregory does have a license to legally carry firearms and has four registered guns in the territory, but said Campbell does not have a gun license.
On April 11, investigators requested that the V.I. Police Commissioner suspend Gregory’s firearm license, which was approved, and Gregory surrendered his weapons on April 14 pending the outcome of the investigation, according to the fact sheet.
Campbell and Gregory both turned themselves in Sunday, and both declined to make a statement to police, according to the fact sheet.
