ST. THOMAS — Leon Brisson Jr., a 53-year-old registered sex offender, was arrested Thursday, according to V.I. Attorney General Denise George.
Brisson was arrested — based on a warrant signed by Superior Court Judge Alphonso D. Andrews on Sept. 1 — by V.I. Justice Department special agents and U.S. Marshals, according to a release issued by the Attorney General’s Office.
Brisson was charged with failure to comply with registration requirements for sex offenders in the Virgin Islands. He was apprehended at 6:10 a.m. at his home on St. Thomas.
According to the release, Brisson did not report his termination of employment to the Justice Department and was unresponsive to efforts to reach him. An offender is required to report any changes to employment and residency within three business days.
Additionally, Brisson was not in compliance with the commands from the officers, resulting in the U.S. Marshals having to gain forcible entry into his home in order to make the arrest. He was taken into custody without incident, and no one was injured, the statement said.