Gary Molloy, Commissioner of Labor, says the V.I. Department of Labor was successful in resolving all fiscal and administrative compliance findings and concerns pertaining to Hurricane Maria as of March 21, 2022, and Hurricane Irma as of July 25, 2022.

The Labor Department paid out a total of $10,240,210.80 for Hurricane Irma and a total of $8,045,510.78 for benefits and administration for Hurricane Maria.