Gary Molloy, Commissioner of Labor, says the V.I. Department of Labor was successful in resolving all fiscal and administrative compliance findings and concerns pertaining to Hurricane Maria as of March 21, 2022, and Hurricane Irma as of July 25, 2022.
The Labor Department paid out a total of $10,240,210.80 for Hurricane Irma and a total of $8,045,510.78 for benefits and administration for Hurricane Maria.
Ensuring the territory resolved all outstanding areas with the U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) “was an incredible accomplishment for the Department,” Molloy said in the release.
In a release Molloy thanked VIDOL staff, especially the Unemployment Insurance division team led by Director Gary Halyard and Assistant Director Veronica Grant in conjunction with the Business and Administration team led by Director Maurice Wells and Assistant Director/Director of Federal Grants Kenneth Milligan “for their diligence and commitment to completing the comprehensive reviews and resolving the audit findings.”