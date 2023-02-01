ST. THOMAS — Virgin Islands Fire and Emergency Medical Services Director Daryl A. George has announced the appointments of the St. Thomas/St. John fire chief and St. John deputy chief of operations.
In a released statement George thanked retired St. Thomas/St. John Fire Chief David F. Hodge for his 27 years of leadership and service to the community.
Clarence Stephenson will serve as the new fire chief in the St. Thomas/ St. John district. “He has been a valuable member of the agency over the last 17 years. He has shown exceptional leadership skills in his previous role as the St. John Deputy Chief of Operations,” George said.
Magabe Calixte will serve as the St. John deputy chief of operations. According to the release, Calixte joined the fire service in 2006 and previously served as a lieutenant and dual-role firefighter/emergency medical technician on St. John. According to George, “his extensive experience and commitment to serving the community have prepared him to step into this role.”
“As we continue to strive for excellence in providing quality services to the community, it is important that we recognize the hard work and dedication of our employees,” George said. “This new chapter signifies a continuation of our efforts to improve our services from within and pass the torch to the next generation of leaders.”