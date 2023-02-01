The Virgin Islands Fire and Emergency Medical Services has announced the receipt of $1.8 million in funding under a federal FY 2023 Community Project Funding grant. The funding, which totals $1,897,000, has been earmarked for purchasing new ambulances to improve emergency response capabilities in the territory.
The funding, provided under the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, was signed by President Biden on Dec. 29, 2022, while he was visiting St. Croix. A release issued by VIFEMS, called the funding, “a significant step towards improving the territory’s infrastructure and emergency response capabilities.”
VIFEMS is grateful, Director Daryl George said, “for this significant investment in the community.” George expressed his gratitude, saying, “we would like to thank the Office of the Governor, Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett, Winston and Straun, LLP, and our federal partners for their assistance in securing this funding,” adding that the new ambulances will play a critical role in ensuring that VIFEMS personnel have the resources and equipment necessary to respond to emergencies effectively and improve health outcomes in the territory.
According to the VIFEMS statement, the new ambulances will provide “a more reliable and efficient way to respond to emergencies and ensure that residents of the Virgin Islands receive the highest quality medical care.” The ambulances will be equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment and technology, “allowing VIFEMS personnel to provide the best possible care during an emergency. This investment in new ambulances demonstrates VIFEMS’ continued commitment to providing the highest level of service to the community,” the statement reads.