The Virgin Islands Fire and Emergency Medical Services has announced the receipt of $1.8 million in funding under a federal FY 2023 Community Project Funding grant. The funding, which totals $1,897,000, has been earmarked for purchasing new ambulances to improve emergency response capabilities in the territory.

The funding, provided under the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, was signed by President Biden on Dec. 29, 2022, while he was visiting St. Croix. A release issued by VIFEMS, called the funding, “a significant step towards improving the territory’s infrastructure and emergency response capabilities.”