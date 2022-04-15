ST. CROIX — The comforting aroma of stewed goat and curried chicken wafting through the air while sauntering down King Street, Christiansted, couldn’t be found on Thursday morning as Singhs Fast Food restaurant, a local island hotspot on St. Croix for more than 25 years, caught fire.
V.I. Fire Service Assistant Director Antonio Stevens said the fire arose “from burners that keep the food warm.”
“They were setting up this morning and underneath the cabinet where the gas lines run they had some combustibles. When heated up it caused one of the cabinets to burn,” he said.
Fortunately, kitchen staff was able to catch it before the fire spread too far, added Stevens, and even finished extinguishing the fire themselves.
Still, “based on the damage it could be closed for the rest of the month because there was some smoke damage to the interior ceiling of the restaurant and they have lost one of their burners,” Stevens said.
Typically, the doors of the restaurant would swing open and welcome customers near the bustling Christiansted boardwalk but on Thursday, while the doors were open, yellow caution tape barred the entrance to the establishment.
Smoky metal chairs and some furnishings were heaved from the restaurant and settled on the right side of the building, while a truck in front was loaded with charred remnants pulled from the belly of the eatery.
The cuisine once made inside the ashen building was served canteen style and its flatbread sandwich and hot pepper sauce has graced the pages of several travel and food blogs, but now it could be the better part of a month before the community will be able to rally behind the Trinidadian family owned canteen and purchase an authentically Caribbean meal.
Though patrons may have to wait, Stevens confirmed the best thing to arise from the situation is there were no injuries reported as a result of the fire.