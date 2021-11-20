The V.I. Fire Service is probing two structural fires that occurred within hours of each other.
The occupant of an apartment at the Ruby M. Rouss housing community in Watergut had to be treated for smoke inhalation from a structural fire Tuesday morning.
Later that night, firefighters responded to a structural fire at The Bistro in Gallows Bay.
The V.I. Fire Service said firefighters were able to contain the fire at the housing community to a bathroom in the second-story home, but adjacent rooms sustained smoke and water damage.
It took firefighters 30 minutes and 1,200 gallons of water to contain the fire, which began around 7:10 a.m. on Tuesday.
The occupant of the home is currently being assisted by the American Red Cross and an investigation is ongoing.
In the Friday statement, the V.I. Fire Service said that firefighters responded to a structural fire at 9:02 p.m. Tuesday at The Bistro restaurant in Gallows Bay. “Arriving crews observed smoke coming from the establishment” and upon entry confined the flames to the kitchen area, the release stated.
The fire was contained “within 20 minutes.”
“After crews fully extinguished the fire, the Arson Investigation and Prevention Unit was called to the scene,” the release stated. That investigation is ongoing.