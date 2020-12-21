It’s unclear what the V.I. government’s next steps will be after VIGL Operations LLC announced a decision to withdraw from agreements to operate the territory’s horse racing tracks on St. Thomas and St. Croix.
The news comes after Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. issued a press release last month noting that a preliminary settlement had been reached between VIGL and Southland Gaming, which could pave the way for racing to restart.
VIGL announced just a month later, via open letter to residents, it has withdrawn from that ongoing litigation and a $27 million agreement with the V.I. government, signed by then-Gov. Kenneth Mapp in October 2016.
The contract came with supporting legislation, rushed into law in a late-night session in November 2016, allowing VIGL to operate slot machines at the Randall “Doc” James Racetrack on St. Croix and Clinton E. Phipps Racetrack on St. Thomas, which Southland challenged in U.S. District Court as an unconstitutional violation of its existing government contract to operate video lottery terminals at the St. Thomas track.
A representative did not return a call to The Daily News following release of the letter, on behalf of VIGL Operations, by Frances M. Benjamin, general manager of Caravelle Casino.
St. Thomas attorney Christopher Kroblin, who is representing Southland, said in an email to The Daily News on Thursday that “Southland cannot comment on details of ongoing settlement negotiations.”
“The speculation in the media, from people who do not know the facts, has been unhelpful,” he wrote. “We can say that settlement discussions have been taking place most of this year and have continued in earnest since court ordered mediation with all the parties took place in September. Governor Bryan has been very encouraging towards settlement and has been personally involved in our discussions.”
The rebuilding of both tracks was sidetracked first by hurricanes Irma and Maria in September 2017; then by the lawsuit and the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.
Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. said when reached that “the Governor wants to see horse racing resume in the territory,” adding that due to the lawsuit “we cannot comment at this time.”
VIGL, in its letter, cited monthslong delays with the Coastal Zone Management review and approval process, noting “it was during this delay on Dec. 18, 2018, two years after the law approving our Franchise Agreement with the Government was approved by the Legislature, and while our development was being held up due to not receiving the signed CZM permit, Southland Gaming filed a lawsuit against the Government claiming that the Government had acted illegally when it granted the Franchise Agreement to VIGL.
“After all these years of maintaining that Video Lottery Terminals and slot machines are distinctly different machines, Southland is now saying that slot machines and VLTs are the same and that Southland has the exclusive right to operate these machines on the islands of St. Thomas and St. John,” the letter noted.
Former U.S. District Court Judge Curtis Gomez agreed with Southland in April, before current Judge Robert Molloy took over the bench.
According to the letter, in July Molloy “reversed the previous decision as it related to the constitutionality of the Government’s action but left in place the decision that ruled VLT’s and slot machines are the same …”
Former Senate President Neville James, who was part of the Legislature that approved the VIGL agreement and legislation in 2016, said he doesn’t blame VIGL for its decision.
The St. Croix track is named for James’ late father and he said that if the government is “not serious about allowing a newly constructed facility down in Estate Mannings Bay,” then “take his name off, because right now it’s pretty much an embarrassment.”
VIGL, in its letter said officials are “disheartened that we have not been able to move forward with the renovation of the tracks as agreed to in 2016” and that its “commitment to the U.S. Virgin Islands and more particularly St. Croix remains solid.”
The company said it is willing to discuss the possibility of moving forward if the “government wish[es] to fulfill its commitment to VIGL.”
The case between Southland and the government is ongoing, and scheduled to go to trial in March if the parties don’t reach a resolution before then.
On Dec. 4, the court granted VIGL’s request to withdraw as an intervenor in ongoing litigation. Southland, meanwhile, attempted to subpoena the governor for a deposition on the details of legislation that granted VIGL a contract to operate the territory’s horse tracks and racinos.
U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Ruth Miller ruled on Dec. 7 that the circumstances of the case do not warrant submitting the governor to questioning, and granted the V.I. government’s request for a protective order barring Bryan’s deposition.
There have been no subsequent developments in the case, according to publicly available federal court records.