The V.I. Housing Finance Authority announced on Wednesday there is a new Community Development Block Grant — Disaster Recovery funding available under the Public Services and Special Needs Housing Program for nonprofit organizations, government agencies, and non-government organizations that serve vulnerable populations in the territory.
According to the release the “goal is to fund those entities that may have been affected by the hurricanes or that were born from a need that was realized after the hurricanes.”
While the Public Services and Special Needs Housing Program was initially awarded $37.5 million in the CDBG-DR Action Plan, the release noted an amendment is imminent and will redirect funds to other urgently needed programs.
According to the statement, due to the proposed changes, a notice of funding availability has reserved nearly $7.4 million for public services and special needs housing of which VIHFA plans to award up to $2.5 million in grant funding to eligible applicants.
To be considered for a grant applicants must apply before Aug. 3, and include all supporting documents which should be submitted electronically as the release states “no hard copies will be accepted, and no extensions of the due date will be granted.”
Any prospective applicants are also required to attend one of the virtual orientation sessions which are scheduled at 5:30 p.m. on June 28 and July 12.
For more information about the grant funding call Dan Derima at (340) 777-4432 in the St. Thomas-St. John District and Zakenya Ross at (340) 772-4432 in the St. Croix District.