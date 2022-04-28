ST. THOMAS — Carnival Village opened Wednesday night, bringing music, food, and community gathering back to the St. Thomas waterfront after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
Dubbed “Deh Village De Lugo” in honor of Ron de Lugo, who spearheaded the creation of modern St. Thomas Carnival in 1952, the village in Fort Christian parking lot was filled with festive booths, rides and games for children, and the main stage. De Lugo, a disc jockey with the moniker “Mango Jones” at the time, later ventured into politics and was elected the territory’s delegate to the U.S. Congress. In 2001, Congress designated the federal building near St. Thomas Harbor as the Ron de Lugo Federal Building.
Sheila Paiewonsky de Lugo said her late husband, the territory’s first and longest serving delegate to Congress, would have loved to see the Village reopen for its 70th anniversary. She urged everyone to gather and “celebrate life” after several difficult years during the pandemic.
She also thanked Virgin Islanders for re-electing de Lugo to office so many times “because for him there was nothing better than to serve to the People of the Virgin Islands.”
“We are truly excited about tonight’s opening,” said V.I. Division of Festivals Director Ian Turnbull.
In addition to de Lugo, Turnbull also honored Carmen Sibilly, the first Carnival Queen crowned in 1952, who was present for the Village ribbon cutting and opening ceremonies.
De Lugo “would be proud that despite our challenge with COVID-19, we’ve been able to pull off Carnival 2022,” said Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory. “I encourage you to enjoy this year’s Carnival, take it all in. We deserve this time.”
V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett said she worked for de Lugo immediately after graduating from Georgetown University.
De Lugo was a “distinguished, politically savvy, hardworking statesman,” Plaskett said.
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. said Carnival “is sewn into the fabric of the people,” and everyone is welcome to join in the celebration.”
“You come here to the Village, you’re going to see St. Thomas in all its splendor,” Bryan said.
He said de Lugo’s legacy remains strong, and “I feel good tonight because we’re celebrating a true public servant that dedicated his life to making the Virgin Islands better.”
Martha Luis in Booth 27 said she has been working alongside her family in Carnival Village for 15 years, and they used time off during the pandemic to refurbish their booth and bar.
This year is bittersweet, as it’s the first time the family has celebrated Carnival without her brother Benny, who died last year, Luis said.
“He used to be a very big part,” Luis said. “He did everything.”
Luis and other family members, including sister Diane and niece Heidi, wore T-shirts honoring their beloved Benny.
In addition to popular jello shots in oversized plastic syringes, Luis is serving up cocktails in new glowing lightbulb glasses, in addition to fried fish, chicken, johnnycake, and other classic favorites.
Over at Booth 16, Richelle Rhymer said they serve up a little bit of everything, but “we’re famous for our lobster, salmon, mussels.”
Rhymer is from St. Thomas but now lives in Florida, and flew in to work the booth she’s been helping out with for eight years.
In terms of returning to Carnival Village following the pandemic lockdowns, “it feels amazing. I’m ready,” Rhymer said.