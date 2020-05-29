The V.I. National Guard recently assisted the V.I. Office of Veterans Affairs with drive-thru COVID-19 screenings on St. Thomas and St. Croix.
The screenings were held at the Barren Spot Village Mall on St. Croix on May 18, and at the Medical Foundation building on St. Thomas on May 20, according to a news release.
The screenings, which are available Mondays on St. Croix and Wednesdays on St. Thomas, are conducted via appointments to alleviate the build-up of traffic.
Dr. Marian Torres, chief of performance improvement, and a team of six medical personnel from the Puerto Rico VA Hospital in San Juan, checked temperatures and collected samples from the nasal cavity.
“After receiving the test results and meeting with the medical board, based on the data obtained, it will determine if we are to increase the number of testing days,” Torres said in the release.
During the testing, Torres met and thanked Adjutant General of the V.I. National Guard Brig. Gen. Kodjo Knox-Limbacker for the Guardsmen’s support at the site.
“They did an amazing job; it was truly a pleasure to have them here today,” Torres said. “They were a big help to the cause.”
For further information, contact the Veterans Affairs office at 340-774-8387 for St. Thomas or 340-773-8387 for St. Croix.
The public can also visit the V.I. Health Department’s website, doh.vi.gov/coronavirus, or text COVID19USVI to 888777.