V.I. Next Generation Network or viNGN internet hot-spots, 176 of them, have dotted the territory bringing Wi-Fi to public spaces like parks and libraries, but Housing, Transportation, and Telecommunications Committee members were less interested in the territory’s Broadband Strategic Framework and more interested in hearing when adequate internet service would be available at private homes.
During Tuesday’s hearing, Sen. Janelle Sarauw said, “internet has become like water, like food and the rest. It is a commodity,” but the price of internet from any provider in the territory is high comparably to stateside pricing and the service itself has proven slow, unreliable, and inadequate.
“You can’t afford $150 in slow boat to China internet and still pay an exorbitant WAPA cost and everything else,” Sarauw said before questioning viNGN’s Chief Executive Officer Stephan Adams about what the provider was doing to achieve the coveted 1 GB (gigabit) per second internet to the homes of residents. The response left lawmakers less than enthused.
“This question gets at the heart of why it is so expensive for internet in the territory,” Adams said. Viya, viNGN, and Liberty each have a costly “middle-mile network” and all are competing to serve “100,000 residents on a good census day.”
“The math doesn’t work from a standpoint of investment. Each one of these networks has hundreds of millions of dollars, we have $300 million worth of fiber in the ground for 100,000 residents. So, you don’t get the economies of scale on the investment,” Adams said.
Many, much larger cities only “have one fiber carrier so the investment that the fiber carrier puts into it they can amortize that over a lot of people,” but Adams said in the Virgin Islands “we have three networks with over $100 million each and you can’t amortize it over 100,000 people and make that work.”
“The investment that Viya made, that Liberty made, that viNGN has made into the middle-mile networks — we will never get those returns back,” Adams said.
The internet service providers are challenged because their infrastructure costs for equipment are the same for one island as it would be for one neighborhood in Oakland, but Adams said that in Oakland “we have so many more people that use that. The economics just aren’t there.”
The reality of getting cable to residents’ homes to supply faster, more reliable internet service isn’t impossible Adams said, but may be farfetched.
“We have this exclusive right to WAPA’s conduit that is in the ground to be able to get to the home. Getting to the home is the easy part. The hard part is to make the economics work so you can make a profit off of it,” he said. “For viNGN there is only one solution to this and it’s not a popular solution and it’s not one that I’m advocating, but just like in most of the big cities — have one provider.”
According to Adams, one of viNGN’s goals is to assist the other internet service providers — to assist them with their cost structure, helping ISPs to lower their capital costs by building out their networks and providing fiber.
Still, according to the discussions at Tuesday’s hearing, the reality remains that fiscally, three providers will never be able to recoup their investments fast enough, given the limited population, which will keep residents’ internet bills high and service substandard.
— Contact Bethaney Lee at 340-714-9104 or email blee@dailynews.vi.