A federal judge sentenced former Casino Control Commission Chairwoman Violet Anne Golden to two years in prison Thursday, calling her “the new face of public corruption” in the Virgin Islands after she admitted to spending nearly $300,000 in public money on luxury vacations, jewelry, and lavish shopping sprees.
“You were in a position of public trust,” U.S. District Court Judge Robert Molloy told Golden. “In violating that trust, you have significantly diminished the confidence of the people of the Virgin Islands in the government.”
Golden, 60, has been in pretrial custody since Jan. 14 when she formally pleaded guilty to two charges: Theft from a program receiving federal funds, and willful failure to file a tax return.
She appeared in court Thursday via videoconference from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, because of travel restrictions due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Under sentencing guidelines, U.S. District Court Judge Robert Molloy determined that Golden was subject to a prison term of between 24 and 30 months for her crimes.
Golden’s attorney, David Cattie, argued that she should be granted a more lenient sentence of one year for several reasons, including her many years of public service, acceptance of responsibility, and the trauma of her mother’s death shortly after she went to jail.
Cattie also noted that Golden suffers from asthma and is vulnerable to COVID-19, of which there have been 14 cases confirmed at Guaynabo as of Aug. 7.
Molloy said that he would not consider the COVID issue in fashioning his sentence Thursday, but left open the possibility of early, compassionate release at a future date.
Meanwhile, Assistant U.S. Attorney Nathan Brooks said Golden’s sentence should reflect the seriousness of her significant criminal activity.
Co-defendants indicted after IG audit
Golden was indicted on July 11, 2019, along with co-defendant Stephanie Barnes, who has pleaded not guilty to several criminal charges and is scheduled to go to trial on Sept. 28.
Golden earned a $105,000 annual salary as former Casino Control Commission chairwoman and hired Barnes as a contractor to purportedly perform work regarding problem-gambling, “despite the fact that Stephanie Barnes had no experience or education in problem gaming,” according to the indictment.
The indictment came after V.I. Inspector General Steven van Beverhoudt published an audit report on Sept. 4, 2017, which found that Golden had misused hundreds of thousands of dollars in Casino Control Commission funds between 2013 and 2016.
Two months before her arrest, Golden was defiant in an interview with The Daily News, and denied accusations of wrongdoing.
“This is a concerted effort by the Justice Department to destroy me,” Golden said at the time. “It’s a disgrace. Nobody, from Government House down, nobody should receive this level of disrespect.”
Golden’s pre-sentencing apology
On Thursday, Molloy gave Golden the opportunity to make a statement before sentencing, and she apologized profusely for her conduct.
Molloy asked Golden why she used public money on personal perks like vacations, including one to New York where she stayed at The Ritz-Carlton and took a limousine to the Broadway show Hamilton.
Golden said her spending, while excessive, was always associated with conferences for Casino Control Commission business. Cattie also argued that at least a portion of the funds Golden gave to Barnes was for educational expenses that would help enable Barnes to conduct problem gaming services.
Molloy commended Golden for her many years of service as a teacher, senator, and chairwoman of the commission responsible for overseeing casino operations on St. Croix.
Golden tried to justify spending
“But for this case, your service to the government of the Virgin Islands has been remarkable and exemplary,” Molloy said. “I was somewhat disappointed in your response as to why you did it, and you went back and tried to justify it because you said that those trips were all for conferences for the Casino Control Commission. You tried to justify those expenditures. You tried to say that the Virgin Islands would benefit by you going to a Broadway show, Hamilton.” He noted that she failed to file tax returns for years, and said there’s “simply no excuse” for her fraudulent expenditures, including a trip to Disney World, more than $6,000 of jewelry, lavish hotel stays, and money given to Barnes.
“The court finds no evidence in this record to justify that, and we all recognize that that’s inappropriate, it was unlawful. This offense was a very serious offense,” Molloy said.
He said Golden is the latest in a long line of Virgin Islands officials to have been convicted of misusing public funds.
“People like to throw around that term ‘corruption’ in government very loosely. This is not one of those cases. This is a classic, textbook case of public corruption,” Molloy said. “They will point to you as an example. The court finds that this was not a one-off.”
The judge said a departure from sentencing guidelines “would be sending the wrong message to the community,” and that Golden’s sentence must “deter others from engaging in similar conduct.”
He ordered Golden to serve 24 months in prison for the theft charge, and one year for the tax crime, with both sentences to be served concurrently. She will receive credit for the seven months served in pretrial detention, and the Bureau of Prisons could also choose to release Golden early in an effort to reduce the inmate population and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Molloy also ordered her to pay a $100 special assessment and $295,503 in restitution to the Casino Control Commission, and said she will remain on supervised release for three years.