The V.I. Port Authority announced Thursday afternoon that it had begun an investigation into a possible breach of financial data.
Port Authority spokesperson Monifa Marrero-Brathwaite issued a two-paragraph statement just before 6 p.m. Thursday noting: “The Virgin Islands Port Authority is alerting the public that the agency has experienced a data security incident.”
“Our security team took immediate action to address the incident, notified law enforcement, and are continuing to investigate,” Marrero-Brathwaite said in the statement. “Based upon initial investigation there has been no loss of financial assets.”
Further, “it is important to note that at this time, there is no evidence that personal data has been acquired or misused by an unauthorized actor as a result of this incident.
According to the statement, “upon completion of the investigation, any individuals whose information was involved will be contacted.”
Marrero-Brathwaite could not immediately be reached Thursday night for additional information on the breach to include precisely when Port Authority discovered the breach, the number of or amount of “financial assets” involved, how soon Port Authority expects to complete the investigation and whether the probe is being conducted by the V.I. Police Department of Port Authority internal staff.