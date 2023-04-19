The Port Authority Board of Governors authorized staff to negotiate a new lease with the latest airline to offer travel between St. Thomas and St. Croix during its regular meeting on Wednesday.
Executive Director Carlton Dowe said flights will start on April 27, in time for the end of Carnival. Before passing the motion, Celestino White Sr. asked about ticket costs for the new airline, noting the expense of existing flights between St. Thomas and St. Croix.
“Are you paying $400 roundtrip? Well, it just mean the flights are there, but nobody can move anyway,” he said.
Dowe said he did not know the exact cost and ticket prices will likely fluctuate, but prices will be lower.
“Competition will determine what those prices are going to be,” he said.
Service from Fly the Whale will initially include two aircraft and between 8-10 intraterritory flights per day. Each aircraft seats nine passengers.
The board also approved the short-listing of four respondents to a December 2022 request for qualifications as the Port Authority searches for a private partner to manage and improve the Cyril E. King and Henry E. Rohlsen airports.
VIPA will seek proposals from daa International, Vantage Airport Group, Vinci Airports and VIPorts Partners, a consortium comprising Aecon Airport Constructors, Tikehau Star Infra and Avports. The Port Authority plans to issue requests for proposals to the four firms in June and recommend their preferred proposer to the board in January 2024.
The Port Authority is looking for a partner to provide infrastructure financing, terminal redevelopment, airport operations and maintenance, according to a press release issued after Wednesday’s meeting. Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. issued a press release of his own shortly after, commending VIPA on their progress.
“I have said many times that the Virgin Islands is on the move with the many, many projects underway, and the response to the Port Authority’s RFQ process shows that the rest of the world knows we’re on the move, too,” the governor said in the release.