The Port Authority Board of Governors authorized staff to negotiate a new lease with the latest airline to offer travel between St. Thomas and St. Croix during its regular meeting on Wednesday.

Executive Director Carlton Dowe said flights will start on April 27, in time for the end of Carnival. Before passing the motion, Celestino White Sr. asked about ticket costs for the new airline, noting the expense of existing flights between St. Thomas and St. Croix.