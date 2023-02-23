ST. THOMAS —The V.I. Port Authority’s Board of Governors voted Wednesday to reject a staff recommendation that they begin negotiations with a potential hotel operator, who submitted a proposal to demolish and reconstruct at the former Island Beachcomber property in Lindbergh Bay.

The company, PCL Management LLC, responded to the Authority’s Sept. 13 request for qualifications and proposals, which provided a 45-day period for responses from qualified development firms, “for the purpose of entering into a multi-year contract for the leasing, demolition, design and construction of a 3-star hotel or better or a water related recreational facility on approximately 1.9163 acres of land,” in Estate Lindbergh Bay.

