ST. THOMAS —The V.I. Port Authority’s Board of Governors voted Wednesday to reject a staff recommendation that they begin negotiations with a potential hotel operator, who submitted a proposal to demolish and reconstruct at the former Island Beachcomber property in Lindbergh Bay.
The company, PCL Management LLC, responded to the Authority’s Sept. 13 request for qualifications and proposals, which provided a 45-day period for responses from qualified development firms, “for the purpose of entering into a multi-year contract for the leasing, demolition, design and construction of a 3-star hotel or better or a water related recreational facility on approximately 1.9163 acres of land,” in Estate Lindbergh Bay.
Proposals were due on Nov. 15, and two companies submitted responses, PCL and Dhruv Development LLC.
Procurement and Contract Manager Kate Davis explained that “both Respondents met the minimum requirements,” and the Authority heard oral presentations from the respondents on Jan. 10.
“The Respondents were given an opportunity to present their proposals and answer questions posed by the evaluation committee, the Governing Board and the Authority’s Financial Advisor, FRASCA,” Davis said.
“Based on the presentations and proposals received, the evaluation committee decided that the presentation by PCL Management, LLC will provide the best value to the Authority,” Davis said.
She detailed the company’s plan, and said that, “PCL Management proposes a 3-star eco-friendly resort with 60 suites. The development will feature a restaurant with a capacity for 100 people, a bar with a capacity for 30 people, pool, spa, retail space and access to a beach-front water recreational development.”
The property would have wireless internet throughout, and “ All 60 rooms will be ocean-front suites with a king-sized bed, television, living space with a queen-size pull-out sofa, bathroom, fully equipped kitchen, mini bar, and private patio. The total project will be 43,294 square feet and will have 35 parking spaces directly associated with the resort. PCL estimated the total project cost at $17,069,581 and proposed a time frame of 36 months to complete the project,” she said.
“PCL further proposes a lease term of 50 years with an option to renew for an additional 10 years and an annual minimum guaranteed fee of $90,000, or a percentage of annual gross receipts, whichever is greater,” Davis added.
According to information provided by the Authority, Dhruv proposed “an affordable 3 story luxury design with 120 rooms. The luxury design will also incorporate restaurants, spa & wellness center, water/outdoor activities,” and additional attractions.
“They indicated that their project schedule will be based on a completion time frame of 24 months from the time of government permitting approvals,” according to VIPA documents.
However, Davis said Dhruv representatives did not submit several documents that had been requested, and their application was deemed inferior in part because of the lack of required information.
During Wednesday’s meeting, several board members said they were concerned about the process, and got the impression that Dhruv members were not clear on what documents were required as part of the proposal.
But Davis said both companies were given clear instructions on how to submit proposals, and board member Celestino White said he would be concerned if both companies had issues with their documentation, but PCL submitted everything as required.
Board member and Public Works Commissioner Derek Gabriel said he was concerned about the decision to combine the RFQ and RFP process. Board member and Acting V.I. Attorney General Carol Thomas-Jacobs agreed that “It’s inefficient the way that it was done in this process,” and companies should have more assurance they’ve been short-listed before being required to invest in contractors to draft a full proposal.
White was the only board member present who voted against continuing the discussion in executive session, and the board held the majority of its discussion on the matter out of view of the public.
When board members returned to open session, they reported that the board voted not to enter negotiations with PCL.
“The Board directed the staff by majority vote to re-solicit for the Lindbergh Bay Hotel project via a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for a longer period of time,” according to the readout.
The board has not yet set a new deadline for proposals.