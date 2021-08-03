ST. THOMAS — The V.I. Port Authority on Monday said that only one cruise ship will be at the Crown Bay port today, and it will be Celebrity Edge, not the mammoth Oasis of the Seas.
The port’s cruise ship schedule initially noted that Celebrity Edge, with 2,918 passengers, and the Oasis of the Seas, with 5,048 passengers, would be in port.
A Port Authority official cited the ever-changing cruise ship schedule in the wake of the pandemic as the reason the Oasis will not be in port.
Ahead of today’s visit, the V.I. Public Works Department announced that Main Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today in order to accommodate cruise ship passengers. Representatives from the V.I. Tourism Department will be on hand to welcome passengers as well as distribute masks and sanitizers.
The Celebrity Edge will dock from 11 a.m. to 7 tonight at Crown Bay, according to the Port Authority.