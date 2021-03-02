The V.I. Port Authority has received more than $3.8 million from the U.S. Transportation Department as part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.
The authority received a $3,699,990 grant to cover costs related to sanitizing terminals at King Airport on St. Thomas and Rohlsen Airport on St. Croix to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The funds can be used to pay for operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services and any debt service payments, according to an authority press release.
The authority also received $126,697 to provide relief from rent and minimum annual guarantees to on-airport car rental, parking and concessions.
Rental car and airport concession sales dropped drastically at both airports at the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020, according to the statement.
Executive Director Carlton Dowe said the Port Authority is grateful for the relief funding which will cover unforeseen expenses and revenue shortages caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are especially grateful that our federal partners have granted these funds to assist us with keeping our facilities safe,” Dowe said. “Keeping our employees, tenants and travelers healthy is of paramount importance.”
The Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act was signed into law by President Donald Trump on Dec. 27 and includes nearly $2 billion in funds to be awarded as economic relief to eligible airports and eligible concessions to prevent, prepare for and respond to the pandemic.