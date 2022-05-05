Like ports across the country, the COVID-19 pandemic has adversely impacted revenues of the V.I. Port Authority, according to Executive Director Carlton Dowe.
He said it has lead to a $9.2 million loss that has left the agency unable to fund critical projects like planned revitalization of the territory’s airports.
Dowe, testifying before the Senate Committee on Economic Development and Agriculture on Wednesday, said the ports have been plagued by “repeated shutdowns, varying travel restrictions, and a general fear of traveling during the pandemic” which have all undercut the authority’s revenues.
There wasn’t a single cruise call from March 2020 to July 20, 2021 Dowe said, “VIPA’s financial situation was worsened by the 18-month absence of cruise visits to the territory causing a significant decrease in marine revenues.”
The lack of travel created a domino effect, as Dowe said the territory’s cargo imports decreased. Much of the cargo imported are provisions for cruise ships that, in turn, ship to other ports. He added that as a result, Dowe said the Port Authority is experiencing funding challenges for the expansion of King Airport Rohlsen airports.
The Henry E. Rohlsen Airport Expansion and Modernization Project is in its second phase of construction, but in need of funding to begin the design phase, which Dowe said Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. recently vetoed legislation that appropriated $3.5 million to the project and left the authority empty handed.
“VIPA continues to seek a funding source for the design phase of this project that is needed to expand the capacity of the airport terminal on St. Croix and maximize the use of its 10,000-foot runway,” Dowe said.
The Cyril E. King Airport Expansion and Modernization Project is also in its second phase which includes the expansion of the commuter gates and up to five jet bridges, but Dowe said while the design phase has been funded and completed the authority is still lacking funds for construction.
“While the design is completed, we also continue to seek a funding source for the remaining design and construction stages of this four-phase project,” Dowe said.
Sen. Kenneth Gittens asked Dowe what the authority was doing to increase flight availability and air traffic into St. Croix as there appeared to be a disparity among the two with St. Thomas garnering seven major airlines with multiple flight times.
Dowe said that over the last two years, the authority has waived the landing fees for a year for new flights to the island.
Additionally, Dowe said St. Croix is the only airport able to accommodate any kind of craft and “we are always trying to sell that.”
The V.I. government meanwhile has appropriated over $10 million to the Port Authority for port developments in the past and Dowe said federal aid is now available.
The Federal Aviation Administration is providing $1 billion in funding distributed to eligible airports as part of President Biden’s Bipartisan Funding Law, but lost marine revenues were not supplemented by the federal government, Dowe said.
“Thus, my team and I were challenged to be creative to find ways to ensure that the territory’s seaport infrastructure did not fall into disrepair and that our capital improvement projects did not come to a standstill,” Dowe said.
In addition to Gittens, Sens. Milton Potter, Novelle Francis Jr., Dwayne DeGraff, and Alma Francis-Heyliger were present. Sens. Javan James Sr. and Donna Frett-Gregory were absent.