V.I. Police have announced a ban on full face masks at upcoming St. Thomas Carnival events, citing unspecified security concerns.

Police spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said the department “would like to advise the public, event promoters and carnival vendors that no ski masks or full-face covering masks will be allowed during the St. Thomas Carnival season of events, specifically J’ouvert,” according to a news release issued Wednesday.

