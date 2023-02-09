V.I. Police have announced a ban on full face masks at upcoming St. Thomas Carnival events, citing unspecified security concerns.
Police spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said the department “would like to advise the public, event promoters and carnival vendors that no ski masks or full-face covering masks will be allowed during the St. Thomas Carnival season of events, specifically J’ouvert,” according to a news release issued Wednesday.
The Daily News asked Chichester if this is the first such ban in the territory, and whether police will allow mocko jumbies and masqueraders to wear traditional, full-face masks while in costume.
“This is the first time we have made an announcement regarding acceptable mask wearing for carnival,” Chichester wrote in an email.
“During St. Croix’s Festival, several individuals were observed wearing ski masks and full-face covering masks, which was a security concern. As we prepare for St. Thomas’ Carnival, we want to make this notification in advance,” she added.
According to the news release, “Individuals observed wearing a full-face covering or ski mask, will be asked to have the mask removed as a security measure. Anyone who refuses to comply will not be able to participate in any carnival event while wearing a mask.”
Masks used to cover the mouth will be allowed, to help prevent the spread of disease.
“With good reason, some individuals would prefer to protect themselves from contracting any ailments such as COVID-19, and as such, COVID-19 regulated masks are allowed for personal protection as directed by Governor Albert Bryan, Jr. and the Department of Health,” the statement noted.
Police also attached a poster with an illustration of banned face masks, which included balaclavas and the Guy Fawkes mask, a symbol of rebellion styled after the 17th-century British insurgent.
“As the VIPD prepares for the carnival season, we highly encourage the community’s cooperation to ensure the carnival season is safe for all to enjoy,” according to the news release.
