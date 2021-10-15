Legislators on Wednesday received updates on respective consent decrees from Bureau of Corrections and V.I. Police Department officials during a hearing of the Senate’s Homeland Security, Justice and Public Safety Committee.
The committee met at the Frits Lawaetz Conference Room at the V.I. Legislature on St. Croix and heard testimony from Police Commissioner-nominee Ray Martinez and Corrections Bureau Director Wynnie Testamark.
Martinez originally was invited to testify on his first 90 days in office since taking the position on July 13 after he was nominated by Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. He told senators that he was focused on centralizing police operations to increase efficiency in the face of shortages of police officers with “boots on the ground.”
“We have been battling this issue well over a decade. We must improvise, adapt and overcome these personnel shortcomings with the implementation of proven evidence-based strategies for we cannot afford to continue policing as we did 30 years ago,” Martinez said.
The commissioner said he submitted a proposal to police unions to transition officers to a 12-hour shift, with four days on and three days off. The matter is still being negotiated, he said.
When questioned by Sen. Frankie Johnson on the biggest challenge the department is facing, Martinez responded on the difficulty to change the status quo.
“The biggest issue, as I see it, is that we’ve done stuff wrong in this department for so long, that we actually think it’s right. So the biggest issue will be changing the mindset of a select few who have the propensity to change or disrupt the thinking of the masses that want to do what’s best for the department,” he said.
Martinez added that the department has “to do a much better job, than what we’ve been doing, the community has to see that the VIPD giving a 110%, moving towards solving crimes, to build that confidence back up for them to want to assist us as well.”
When questioned on the consent decree the department is currently under, Martinez, a former Internal Affairs Bureau director, acknowledged it has helped the department’s policing efforts.
“I think we are in a good place and I’m confident that on the path we are at, that we will be out of the consent decree by the summer of next year,” he said.
Testamark, who was invited to discuss Corrections’ COVID-19 protocol, was not as optimistic relative to the Bureau’s 35-year consent decree.
“The territory will not come from under this consent decree unless it has brand new facilities, that are constitutionally sound, to take care of the inmates that are entrusted in its care,” Testamark said.
Testamark’s testimony on her agency’s COVID-19 protocol followed a recent outbreaks at the St. Croix and St. Thomas facilities, but senators probed representatives on a number of issues including security, leadership and privatization of the prison.
Damaged fencing around the Golden Grove prison, formally the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility on St. Croix, was a particular point of concern, as senators noted the vulnerability may allow prisoners to smuggle in contraband.
Testamark would not publicly comment on security matters during the hearing, but invited senators to visit the facility and to discuss measures with her at a different time.
“I really want to make sure that there is an analysis being done for the entire facility to make sure that we secure it,” Sen. Javan James said.
Sen. Steven Payne brought up concerns about a lack of medical supplies being stockpiled at the facilities.
“Despite the rumors, the staff, medical and security teams have all worked diligently to keep COVID-19 from coming into our system,” Testamark responded.
She also reported that despite the cases at the prisons, none of the inmates have required hospitalization, and none have died.
According to the BOC, all staff are required to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing, or show proof of vaccination before entering the facility.
“I am so happy to see the correctional officers, even when they are vaccinated, they are still getting tested,” Celia Victor, health service administrator, testified.
According to Corrections reports, 55 out of 105 staff are vaccinated at the Bell facility. A the Alexander Farrelly Criminal Justice Complex on St. Thomas 54 out of 66 staff are vaccinated for an overall 64% vaccination rate for staff.