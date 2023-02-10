The V.I. Police Department will allow full face masks for parade entries to include Traditional Masqueraders and mocko jumbie groups.

V.I. Police spokeswoman Kishma Chichester, when asked for clarification on a news release announcing a police ban on the masks for St. Thomas Carnival in April, noted the exceptions.

- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.