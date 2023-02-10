The V.I. Police Department will allow full face masks for parade entries to include Traditional Masqueraders and mocko jumbie groups.
V.I. Police spokeswoman Kishma Chichester, when asked for clarification on a news release announcing a police ban on the masks for St. Thomas Carnival in April, noted the exceptions.
“It is true that some troupes do include full-face coverings as part of their costumes, and they will be allowed to wear their masks as they partake in the parades with their respective troupes,” Chichester via email.
A story in Thursday’s edition inadvertently omitted a portion of the email from Chichester making that distinction while announcing the ban, citing unspecified security concerns.
Masks used to cover the mouth will also be allowed, to help prevent the spread of disease.
According to a news release issued on Wednesday, the VIPD said it was advising “the public, event promoters and carnival vendors that no ski masks or full-face covering masks will be allowed during the St. Thomas Carnival season of events, specifically J’ouvert.”
Police said that during St. Croix’s Festival last month individuals were observed wearing ski masks and full-face covering masks, which was of a security concern.
The department also released a poster illustrating the type of masks that will be banned, and this includes balaclavas and the Guy Fawkes mask, a symbol of rebellion styled after the 17th-century British insurgent.
