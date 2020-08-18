The V.I. Police Department has identified the victim of Sunday’s grisly shooting on St. Croix as Joseph Leonardo Clarke, 27, of Grove Place.
At 5:10 p.m., Clarke was shot multiple times while in a vehicle at the corner of King and Market streets in downtown Frederiksted, according to police. A 7-year-old child in a passing vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries when struck by a fragment of a stray bullet. The child was treated at Luis Hospital and released.
St. Croix Chief of Police Sidney Elskoe, who was at the scene, condemned the senseless gun violence on the island. “We are again asking for information to solve this and other recent shootings,” he said in a news release. “If you know that something is about to happen, we are urging you to let us know so we can stop it from happening.”
Anyone with information can give police tips by calling 911, the Crime TipLine at 340-778-4950, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.