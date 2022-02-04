The V.I. Police Department on Wednesday announced it led a joint cleanup operation at John F. Kennedy Terrace housing community with assistance from public and private partners as part of efforts to reduce crime.
The cleanup, according to a V.I. Police statement, was a joint effort between the department, the office of St. Croix Administrator Samuel Sanes, the V.I. Waste Management Authority, Public Works Department and the St. Croix Animal Welfare Center.
The cleanup was in response to reports and complaints from nearby residents about illegal activities, loitering, discharging of shots and animal neglect at the JFK housing community near brush and trees adjacent to the basketball court.
Employees from Public Works, Waste Management and the St. Croix animal shelter assisted with the removal of the neglected animals in the area.
St. Croix Police Chief Sean Santos said Wednesday’s cleanup will not be the last.
“This will be an ongoing initiative. We will continue to enforce the Broken Windows theory to aid law enforcement in fighting crime, as VIPD will be targeting various locations on island,” Santos said. “If it’s an area of what appears to be heavy loitering or illegal activities, we are coming to clean up those areas to create visibility in those neighborhoods.”
Santos reminded the community that illegal activity can be reported to the V.I. Police Department at 911 or 340-778-2211 on St. Croix and 340-774-2211 on St. Thomas.