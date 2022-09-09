V.I. Police said the mother of two men wanted by police in connection with a shooting last week brought them to a police station where they were arrested and charged with third-degree assault.
The brothers were identified as Amari Warner, 22, and Mahleem Warner, 20.
According to a released statement, officers were dispatched at 4:16 p.m. to Thomasville, regarding shots being fired.
The responding officers interviewed several citizens “who stated there was an altercation among a group of people, but they left the area before the police arrived,” V.I. Police spokesperson Glen Dratte said in a released statement.
“Officers interviewed a victim, who stated he was assaulted by several individuals,” he said.
Dratte added that during the investigation, the suspects were identified as the Warner brothers and as minors.
Police issued a Wanted Poster seeking the whereabouts of the suspects and on Wednesday at 7:40 a.m. “brothers Amari Warner and Mahleem Warner were brought to the Police Station and turned in to the Investigations Bureau by their mother,” Dratte said in the released statement.
The Warner brothers were arrested and charged with assault in the third degree. Bail for each was set at $25,000, and both were remanded to the Bureau of Corrections pending their advice of rights hearing.
The case is still under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau. Anyone with any additional information regarding this case is urged to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 ext. 5610 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.