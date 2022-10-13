More than two months after officials publicly acknowledged that recording devices had been found hidden in government offices, V.I. Police spokesman Glen Dratte said the department does not have any new information to share about the investigation.
Police have not made any arrests or publicly identified any suspects, and many details of the case remain unclear.
V.I. Police Commissioner Ray Martinez held a press conference on Aug. 5 to explain the presence of FBI employees at the Office of Management and Budget, after rumors began to spread about a possible criminal investigation.
Martinez said OMB Director Jenifer O’Neal had requested the assistance of FBI digital forensic investigators who traveled to the territory from Puerto Rico to determine if there had been a data breach.
“The reason that this was asked is simply because back in May of this year, VIPD uncovered a number of covert monitoring devices in several government agencies. We are still investigating those devices, some have been sent for digital analysis and others will be turned over to some of our federal partners for continued investigations,” Martinez said at the time.
In response to questions from The Daily News, Martinez said that “more than 12 devices in more than 5 government offices were discovered.”
Police declined to provide additional details, including which government offices the devices were found in. It’s also unclear whether the devices were external recording equipment only, or if they were capable of tapping into the government’s computer network.
Martinez said back then that police are working to determine the source of the devices and their purpose, and the devices found so far have been disabled.
“When we started looking at this investigation, we didn’t expect to find the things that we did. We didn’t expect to walk into government offices and uncover covert monitoring devices, devices that could be utilized for audio and/or video,” he said, adding that police will “continue to be as transparent as possible.”
Martinez, however, has not provided any updates since the press conference. Police also have not said whether members of the public should be concerned their private information may have been leaked.
The Daily News, on Oct. 5, sent several questions to Dratte and Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr., including whether any additional devices have been recovered, whether a motive had been identified, and whether the devices captured confidential information that was transmitted to a third party. A follow up email was sent to Motta on Tuesday, but he did not respond.
While Dratte responded on Tuesday, he said only that the investigation “is still ongoing” and provided no additional information.