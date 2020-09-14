V.I. police officers on Wednesday nabbed a St. Croix man who allegedly toted drugs and an unlicensed firearm in a vehicle.
According to a news release from police spokesman Toby Derima, police arrested Damon John, 48, of Estate Whim, for having a firearm, marijuana and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop in Upper Love.
He was charged with carrying an unlicensed firearm openly or concealed and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Bail for John was set at $50,000. Unable to post bail, he was turned over to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending his Advice of Rights hearing.