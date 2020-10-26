ST. THOMAS — A St. Thomas man was taken into custody Saturday after he was linked to a shooting in Smith Bay hours earlier, V.I. police said.
At 2:34 p.m., police arrested Omarie Smith, 36, of Smith Bay, after he was positively identified as the individual who fired shots at a man in front of an establishment in Smith Bay around 10:49 a.m., injuring the victim.
Smith was charged with first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and possession of an unlicensed firearm.
Unable to post a $75,000 bail, Smith was turned over to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending his advice-of -rights hearing.
St. Thomas/St. John/Water Island District Chief of Police Steven Phillip encouraged members of the community to contact the police department with tips by calling 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211, or Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.