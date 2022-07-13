ST. CROIX — The V.I. Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau has had 165 cases brought to their desk in the last six months, prompting the bureau’s chief detective, Lt. Naomi Joseph, to plead with the public for information about those cases in addition to the last four years of homicide.
At a press briefing onTuesday at the V.I. Police Department administrative building, Joseph said the bureau has made 35 arrests over the last six months and have “travelled as far as California and as close as Florida to pick up fugitives who committed crimes and figured they can take a plane and leave.”
Though police’s efforts are “a testament to the fact that you can run, but you cannot hide,” Joseph said what seems to still be eluding the bureau is information the some in the community may have.
“When we get to the crime scene the crime has already happened, the individual is already dead, or removed and taken to the hospital. We get to the crime scene where all the witnesses who were there have already vacated,” Joseph said. “We then have to come and put a puzzle together without all the pieces. The pieces that we are missing are the individuals who were there, who saw, who know.”
Joseph said while the bureau often seeks warrants, it is not always approved. Arrests are made because the “court says we need more” evidence, or witnesses to come forward in any given case.
The bureau was able to solve some of the abovementioned cases, but not all. Joseph asked the public to help the bureau bring closure to the grieving families — some of whom have lost children as young as 16.
Josesph shared some of the unsolved homicide cases.
• Tintawee “Tawee” Christian was shot to death a month before his 17th birthday in Sion Farm. He is described by his family as “hard working” and “athletic” with dreams of becoming an entrepreneur. Joseph implored the public to come forward with information.
• Kimani Perdono,16, was shot to death while fixing his bike with friends in front of a building. He is described by his family as “kind,” “magnetic,” and “intelligent.”
• Wayne Jerome, 22, had just become a father when he was shot to death.
While the victims can’t speak, “someone saw something, somebody knows something,” Joseph said.
She added that while it may be easy to look at the three individuals as “thugs who got what they deserved,” that is not the case.
They “are innocent children, young boys who were not involved in anything criminal,” she said.
There is a $25,000 reward for information obtained leading to an arrest. Police urge anyone with information on any homicide to call 911, the anonymous tip line, Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or VIPD’s crime tip line at (340) 778-4950.
According to police, in 2018 there were 33 recorded homicides and 27 remain open. In 2019 there were 22 recorded homicides and 13 remain open. In 2020 there were 26 homicides and none have been solved.
In 2021 there were 32 homicides, and 25 remains unsolved. To date, there have been 13 homicides, which is trending lower than last year’s 24 recorded homicides that happened by July 2. Of the 13 homicides this year, 12 remain open. There also are five vehicular homicides.
St. Croix’s Deputy Chief Uston Cornelius said in the last six months 43 guns have been removed from the streets. The stash includes 35 handguns, two air pistols, four rifles, one BB gun, and one air rifle. Seventeen arrests were made in conjunction with the removed firearms, he said.
Joseph said police do not have any updates on missing persons cases on St. Croix. She referred a reporter to the list of missing people on the V.I. Police website, but said she is not sure of the list’s accuracy.