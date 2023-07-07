Citing safety concerns, V.I. Police have ordered fishermen, farmers, and other vendors to stop selling to customers at the intersection in Fort Mylner shopping center on St. Thomas, but it’s unclear where else they will be allowed to sell.
“They gave us no option,” said fisherman Daryl Bryan. “Where do we go? Fort Mylner’s been the top market for 20 years.”
Fruit vendors are also affected, and “the coconut man has been there for 20 years with us. Where does he go?” Bryan said. “This is all healthy stuff and the government seems to be like, ‘We don’t need that, push it to the side and do something else.’ We’re really tired of that.”
District Police Chief Steven Philip said the high-traffic area is hazardous, and police and Public Works officials both felt it was time for a change.
The area has been a site for vendors for decades, but “we’ve been doing things the wrong way for a long time,” Phillip said.
“Basically, they’re vending in the roadway, in the turning lane next to PriceSmart,” Phillip said.
There are concerns that federal highway funds could be threatened, Phillip said, so police erected signs prohibiting parking and vending.
Vendors had been paying V.I. Police $100 a year to sell at the site, and were given three months’ notice before being forced to leave, Phillip said. He also clarified that the V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources licenses fishermen, while the police department is responsible for enforcing road safety laws.
Phillip said there wasn’t any specific incident that precipitated the decision, and police don’t want to wait for an accident to occur.
Phillip said he supports the vendors and has personally purchased provisions there, and there are discussions planned for another possible site, but alternatives in the area have not been identified.
In the meantime, vendors will have to find new places to sell fish, coconuts, produce, and gift baskets popular around holidays.
Bryan said about 10 fishermen had been selling at Fort Mylner, and their options for other sites are few.
Government-sanctioned sites in Frenchtown, Market Square, and Round de Field have limited parking, and Bryan said he worries about competition affecting vendors already selling in those areas — especially because fishermen from the British Virgin Islands are undercutting the local market, and BVI laws prohibit USVI fishermen from selling across the border.
Private property owners sometimes give permission for vendors to sell in Smith Bay and other areas, but the Fort Mylner site was a central location where residents without vehicles could pick up fish and fresh produce and bring it home on the safari.
Much of the local population that buys fish and lobster has moved from town to country, and “the entire island can come there, it’s like the middle spot where we can provide for everyone,” Bryan said.
Bryan, 44, has been selling lobster at Fort Mylner for 18 years.
As President of the St. Thomas Fisherman’s Association who sits on the Fishery Advisory Committee and the District Advisory Panel to the Caribbean Fishery Management Council, Bryan has worked for years alongside fisheries scientists on research studies. He has also advocated widely for the local fishery, which is highly regulated and selective, allowing fishers to release undersized or egg-bearing females to keep the population healthy and sustainable for future generations.
“We’re very sustainable because we don’t export anything,” Bryan said.
He said supermarkets are also undercutting local fishermen by selling lobster tails that are smaller than allowed by local law, and the lack of enforcement is an ongoing problem.
Bryan said he’s teaching his 20-year-old son how to be a commercial fisherman, carrying on a century-old tradition of providing a crucial food source to the island’s community.
“And he loves what we do. But every time they come up with a new law or they push us back, and I explain that we’ve been dealing with this for a long time,” Bryan said. “He’s like, ‘How much more can we deal with?’”
Even if Fort Mylner is no longer an option, Bryan said government officials need to find an alternative.
“You’ve got to have some place to put us,” Bryan said.