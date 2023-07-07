Citing safety concerns, V.I. Police have ordered fishermen, farmers, and other vendors to stop selling to customers at the intersection in Fort Mylner shopping center on St. Thomas, but it’s unclear where else they will be allowed to sell.

“They gave us no option,” said fisherman Daryl Bryan. “Where do we go? Fort Mylner’s been the top market for 20 years.”

