The V.I. Police Department has been awarded more than $17 million in federal funds to reimburse emergency work performed after hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017.
The $17,451,154 award comes from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Public Assistance Program, according to a statement from the V.I. Office of Disaster Recovery.
“With this reimbursement, the men and women of the Virgin Islands Police Department can continue its business of protecting and serving our community,” said V.I. Police Commissioner Trevor Velinor in the statement. “We are grateful for this resource and will continue to protect and serve.”
After the storms, V.I. police officers led patrols and participated in search and rescue, conducted traffic and crowd control and monitored curfews in an effort to reduce immediate threats to life, public health, security and safety, according to the statement.
More than $6 million was obligated to St. Thomas, almost $10 million to St. Croix and over $1 million to St. John to cover the cost of staffing, equipment and materials.
“These awards are a result of over two years of effort by multiple entities to provide the necessary documentation to substantiate the territory’s request for funding,” said Office of Disaster Recovery Director Adrienne Williams- Octalien. “This funding is necessary to replenish sources that were used to cover these costs upfront.”
FEMA Acting Recovery Director John Covell added that the V.I. Police Department “stepped up” during a time of real need and “deserve continued recognition.”
“The FEMA team is very proud to play a role in awarding these grants and helping the people of the U.S. Virgin Islands take another step on the road to recovery for the U.S. Virgin Islands,” Covell said.