V.I. Police said Thursday that the department has never received a report about Charlotte Amalie High School track coach and hall monitor Alfredo Bruce Smith, who is accused of filming himself raping students for at least six years.
Smith’s arrest earlier this month came after a witness reported him to Homeland Security Investigations in April. That resulted in the U.S. Attorney’s Office charging him with production of child pornography.
Smith has been jailed since his Sept. 1 arrest.
On Thursday, Magistrate Judge Ruth Miller formally vacated her previous release order after Assistant U.S. Attorney Natasha Baker argued that there is a serious risk Smith could try and interfere with the investigation or harm victims if he is released pending trial.
The witness who went to Homeland Security Investigations in April told federal investigators that a report was filed against Smith two years ago through a school administrator, but the coach was allowed to continue working at the school.
“In 2019, Witness 1 reported the matter to the school’s administration, but after not being satisfied with the school’s response, took further steps, including reporting the matter to Homeland Security Investigations,” Baker wrote in documents filed in U.S. District Court.
When the witness made the report, “the school administrator indicated that the defendant would be contacted about the incident. If the administrator did in fact speak with the defendant, that report did nothing to stop the defendant from sexually assaulting minors and producing child pornography,” Baker wrote.
Federal law requires all states and territories to develop procedures for designating authority figures in the community who are mandated to report suspected child abuse, sexual abuse, and neglect.
Title 5 of the V.I. Code stipulates local procedures and specifically lists a number of professionals who are mandated to report child abuse and rape, including those employed in healthcare, childcare, law enforcement, and any “school teacher or other school personnel.”
Individuals required to report abuse “shall immediately notify the person in charge of such institution, school facility or agency, or his designated agent, who shall then also become responsible to report or cause reports to be made,” according to the law.
Officials failing to do so face a misdemeanor charge “and shall be fined not more than $500 or imprisoned not more than one year, or both,” according to the law.
More charges possible
The Daily News asked V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima on Thursday whether the department has ever received a report about Smith from a Charlotte Amalie High School administrator, or anyone else.
“VIPD did not receive any reports with any allegations against Alfredo Smith. The case against Smith was investigated by HSI, a federal agency,” Derima said in an email.
Smith continued raping students after the 2019 report, Baker wrote, as “agents recovered evidence of a December 2020 recording of the defendant in the high school preparing to record a video of him sexually assaulting a minor.”
Additional charges are possible and the investigation is ongoing, Baker wrote, including “possession and transfer of child pornography and various local sexual assault charges. This case involves over 10 victims with a span of time of at least six years.”
Education tight-lipped
Education Department spokeswoman Cynthia Graham has not responded to any questions from The Daily News about the case or said what, if anything, the department has done to protect students from sexual predators in the classroom.
She also has refused to say how long Smith, 50, has been employed at the school, or whether he is currently on paid administrative leave.
In a letter released to the media shortly after the arrest, and published on Sept. 4 in The Daily News, Education Commissioner Racquel Berry-Benjamin wrote: “We have acted swiftly to review our existing systems designed to protect our children and identify ways to further strengthen those systems.”
She also noted that Smith’s arrest “brought to light areas that need shoring up within our system” but did not say what those systems are.
While Berry-Benjamin did respond to some questions about Smith posed during a press conference called Thursday relative to COVID-19 protocols, she declined to provide any information, and would not say whether school officials had received a report about Smith in 2019, as prosecutors have alleged.
“This is an ongoing investigation at the V.I. Department of Education. We, too, are doing our own investigation.
“So, while this investigation is taking place, we prefer not to get ahead of ourselves and wait for the facts to reveal and present themselves accordingly. So, just know that we are doing our own investigations as well, based on everything that’s presenting itself,” she said.
In terms of who is conducting the department’s investigation, Berry Benjamin said it was “a number of individuals that are tasked with pulling the right persons and asking the right questions — it’s not one person.”
“But our legal team clearly is the entity responsible for leading this charge with this investigation, along with our superintendents and other respective individuals,” she said.