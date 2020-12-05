The V.I. Police Department will remain under a federal consent decree for the foreseeable future, after a judge said Friday that there are still serious concerns about officers’ use of force, and the ability of their supervisors to investigate such actions for evidence of misconduct.
“I’m troubled that we’re here 12 years in, and here we are now with a new situation,” said U.S. District Court Judge Robert Molloy.
That new situation is the unauthorized use of Tasers on citizens, which occurred three times in the last year, according to testimony by court-appointed Independent Monitor Chet Epperson.
Epperson and other officials testified Friday during a six-hour quarterly evidentiary hearing, where Molloy considered whether the department has proven they’ve made sufficient reforms to be released from federal oversight.
Two of those Taser incidents involved the same sergeant, who was not fully trained and certified to use the weapon.
The first incident occurred in March when the sergeant took a Taser from a subordinate and deployed it on a subject that the monitoring team said was not exhibiting any threatening behavior that warranted the use of force.
His supervising captain determined that the actions were justified, and his supervising lieutenant did not properly investigate and find that the sergeant shouldn’t have been using a Taser in the first place.
About 30 days later, the same sergeant used a subordinate’s Taser on an individual displaying signs of mental illness.
Internal Affairs Bureau Director Chenelle Skepple said the use of force was necessary because the individual was using a piece of wood to bang on a breaker box, and officers were afraid the house he’d locked himself inside might burn down.
But Epperson said that after breaching the door, the sergeant immediately deployed the Taser on the man, who for the last 21 seconds of the 46-second cycle was cowering in a defensive position.
There’s no word besides ‘excessive,’” Epperson said. “That should not have occurred.”
The same supervisor again failed to note that the sergeant was not certified to use the Taser, and again found his use of force to comply with department policy.
“He had to be told by other people that it was incorrect,” Epperson said.
While charges were filed against a supervisor, those who testified Friday said they didn’t know whether discipline was ever imposed. And the sergeant who wielded the Taser was never disciplined because the 50-day time clock in the police union Collective Bargaining Agreement had expired by the time his misconduct was confirmed.
“There is no reason for that time clock to run out,” Epperson said, as numerous high-level officials were aware of the situation and could have acted more quickly to ensure the sergeant faced discipline.
“The real underlying issue in both cases is a VIPD officer used a weapon he was not authorized to use,” Epperson said.
For more than a decade, the department has struggled to overcome a toxic culture that allowed officer misconduct to go unchecked, after a U.S. Justice Department investigation started in 2004 found a “pattern and practice” of unconstitutional policing in the Virgin Islands.
The local government entered a settlement agreement in an effort to implement court-ordered reforms, and the District Court judge on the case at the time, Curtis Gomez, found the department to be in “substantial compliance” with all of the provisions of the consent decree in December 2018.
That triggered a two-year supervision period, and it’s now up to Molloy to decide whether the department has maintained sufficient compliance to be released from the considerable expense associated with monitoring requirements.
While Assistant V.I. Attorney General Carol Thomas-Jacobs argued that there will always be instances of excessive force, Molloy said it’s the lack of sufficient follow-up that concerns him, because there’s no evidence of corrective action to ensure similar behavior doesn’t reoccur.
“I would agree with you that one incident does not establish a pattern or practice. I think that’s very clear,” Molloy said. “But in these two situations we have the same sergeant using the same device,” and “the same supervisor, the same lieutenant,” who in a one-month period found twice, incorrectly, that the sergeant’s actions were justified.
“How can that be substantial compliance?” Molloy asked. “No one is expecting perfection. We’re expecting constitutional policing.”
Molloy said he’s considering several options for how to proceed. But for at least the next three months, the consent decree will remain in place. He ordered the independent monitors to continue work on their fourth-quarter report, which is due in February.