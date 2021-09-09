ST. THOMAS — After many early mornings, long hot days and sore muscles, 15 new peace officers have taken an oath to protect and serve the Virgin Islands community.
On Wednesday, the Virgin Islands Police Academy held commencement exercises for the St. Thomas Recruit Training Class 2021-1 (“Blue Dogs”) and the St. Thomas Auxiliary Training Class 2021-1 (“Small Axe Unit”) at the University of the Virgin Islands Sports and Fitness Center.
During the six month program, recruits went through physical and academic training to prepare for their new role as peace officers.
“The conditioning of these candidates from civilian mindset to one of law enforcement is a challenging one, it requires these ladies and gentlemen to be broken down to the fundamentals of reasoning, and reconstructed into logical and objective thinkers, of which is the mandate for law enforcement officers,” class instructor Derrick Bougouneau said.
Recruits came from a variety of backgrounds.
“Although I had a little bit of an advantage with military training, I watched and helped three individuals with no experience gain the knowledge and the know-how to properly execute one of the most dangerous public service jobs a person can volunteer for,” Delvin Duggins, leader of the auxiliary class said.
As a certified peace officer, Jahmar Hodge, of St. Thomas, will be working for the Corrections Bureau.
“I had an uncle who was chief of police, and I always heard my mom telling stories, so I thought let me take a little different path in my career, because I was a plumber before,” Hodge said.
After completing the program, each recruit applies for positions at government departments.
Eleven graduates from the training class will work for the V.I. Police Department, Justice Department, V.I. Port Authority, Department of Planning and National Resources, V.I. Legislature and Executive Security Unit.
“Everyone just trains in one environment because we are all peace officers first,” Hodge said.
Four graduates from the auxiliary training class will serve in a variety of roles to support the V.I. Police Department.
During the ceremony, former Captain Adelbert Molyneaux was honored for his continued work with recruits.
“Although Molyneaux retired from the force 16 years ago after serving the department for 35 years, he still returns to share his wealth of knowledge with every training class,” Capt. Maria Colon said.
“I think I have the best class to come out of the training academy. We are motivated and we are ready to go,” Hodge said.