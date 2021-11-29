Senior members of the V.I. Police department are still carrying out slow and inconsistent investigations into reports of use of force by officers and citizen complaints, according to the latest report by a court-appointed independent monitoring team.
The department is still not in compliance with six paragraphs of a federal consent decree, which is intended to stop officers from engaging in unconstitutional police practices, according to the report released Wednesday by head of the monitoring team, law enforcement expert Chet Epperson.
The department and monitoring team held a three-day summit on St. Croix in October that “focused on challenges to compliance, causes of non-compliance, and provided opportunity to meet in small groups” to discuss strategies for improvement, according to the report.
“The in-person summit was deemed highly productive by the parties and the IMT and should be continued in future quarters to promote effective and open communication and concurrence on case compliance and non-compliance as well as other issues facing compliance,” Epperson wrote.
Of ongoing concern to the monitoring team is the slow pace at which senior officers review and investigate use of force reports.
There are seven open serious use of force cases under investigation, and “VIPD indicates at a minimum it will take at least 90-120 days to complete all of the incidents. The oldest incident occurred on May 7, 2020, and the most recent as of July 30,” according to the report.
There are other, earlier use of force cases from 2019 that are still open as well, and of the 532 uses of force recorded, 16%, or 86 of those, “were not recorded as closed (or otherwise properly documented if closed),” according to the report.
During the October summit, the monitors and police discussed nine approved incidents in which officers used force, including Tasers, physical grabs and takedowns, use of handcuffs, and pointing of firearms.
The major issue identified during the analysis is “lack of thorough investigations,” according to the report. “Many times, the final reviewer does not assess the lack of a thorough investigation and/or the lack of probing into open and unanswered areas.”
The department has not been in compliance with the relevant paragraph of the consent decree that mandates thorough and timely investigations into use of force “for 11 successive quarters,” according to the report.
In the second quarter of 2021, the monitoring team “identified a problem with the dates found throughout the majority of investigations reviewed. This made it very difficult to assess timeliness in many instances,” according to the report. “During the current quarter, the VIPD took a number of steps to address the situation,” including a two-hour Joint Commanders’ call led by the Deputy Commissioner for Professional Standards, which addressed “the majority of the concerns raised.”
Investigations into citizen complaints also remain deficient, however. Of 11 cases reviewed, five had no deficiencies, but police failed to thoroughly investigate other cases, including multiple complaints of harassment against the same officer.
In one complaint, “the investigator missed the first scheduled interview with complainant. Left voice messages. Should have made additional attempts — including home visit in attempt to investigate,” according to the monitors’ report. “The underlying matter of this complaint is an ongoing issue and needs to be resolved.”
The monitors found that “there were a number of witnesses who should have been contacted/interviewed,” and could have provided evidence. “Investigator states reason for not interviewing one key witness was no contact information; but the information is on the complaint form.”
The report went on to say, “In the interviews completed, there were multiple inconsistencies without attempt to resolve. Also, the location of a main incident was the airport; there was no attempt to identify camera footage.”
According to the report, “This and the prior case involve the same officer, the complainant above and her alleged friend (complainant in this case). There have been multiple complaints of harassment. There is the potential of a domestic violence situation. There have been multiple sustained charges against the officer resulting in two disciplinary hearings. Sustained charges were overturned at both hearings. Complainants and officer made statements, to the effect that this has to be resolved before someone gets hurt. The VIPD needs to make every effort to address/resolve such complaints.”