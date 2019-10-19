V.I. native Simone Ware, center, worked in security when she decided she wasn’t satisfied with her life. She has since created the Capri Curves fitness program, has a TV program on BET and is developing an international following.
V.I. native Simone Ware, creator of Capri Curves fitness program, is gaining an international following as a fitness guru and television personality.
Photo by Capri Curves
Photo by Capri Curves
V.I. native Simone Ware in a Capri Curves fitness session.
Following a dream has taken fitness guru and entrepreneur Simone Ware far beyond her Virgin Islands roots.
At just 30 years old, the St. Croix native has spearheaded a burgeoning, global fitness program — Capri Curves — that is not only growing in numbers across the country and the world, but has since made her a bona fide TV personality, with her own fitness show on Black Entertainment Television.
