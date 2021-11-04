St. Thomas native Beverley Francis-Gibson is passionate about advancing sickle cell research, and she recently helped launch an online tool that will support the cause.
Francis-Gibson, who is president and chief executive officer of the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America, announced the launch of the sickle cell clinical trial finder at the organization’s recent national convention.
Now available online, and soon to be available via app, the trial finder eliminates obstacles for individuals interested in sickle cell clinical trials, by suggesting trials based on the user’s location.
“We wanted a better way to find trials, without having to go through the government sites,” Francis-Gibson explained. “You really have to know what you are looking for on these sites.”
The Sickle Cell Disease Association partnered with Forma Therapeutics and WGC CenterWatch iConnect to develop the program.
“Patients can get all the information first hand and make an educated decision,” Francis-Gibson said.
Sickle cell disease is an inherited blood disorder that affects red blood cells, and currently there is no cure for the disease, so clinical trials are critical to advancing research.
“The ultimate goal is having more therapies and medication for sickle cell disease,” Francis-Gibson said. “If we get more drugs approved, there will be more options for individuals living with the disease.”
Francis-Gibson explained that up until 2019 there was only one drug to help treat the disease, and since then the FDA has approved three more drugs.
“We only have four treatments when over 100,000 are living with the disease in the U.S.,” she said.
The genetic disease also occurs among 1 out of every 365 Black or African-American births, and one in every 16,300 Hispanic-American births, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Francis-Gibson, who has worked with the association since 2018, said she became involved because, “I have a half-brother living with sickle cell disease, and I felt it was important to be a part of a cause that’s personal.”
Previously, Francis-Gibson served as the executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Howard County, Md., and has more than 25 years of experience serving nonprofits and community foundations.
Francis-Gibson noted they are focusing on domestic trials, but one day the goal would be to expand the finder to international trials as well.
“We are hoping for a cure, but until then, we can at least work towards helping more patients,” she said.
For more information visit sicklecelldisease.net.