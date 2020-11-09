Virgin Islander Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith has been named one of three co-chairs of President-elect Joseph Biden’s new coronavirus task force.
A professor at Yale University in Connecticut, Nunez-Smith was born on St. Thomas to parents Maxine Nunez and Moleto Smith, and graduated from All Saints Cathedral School in 1992.
An associate professor of internal medicine, public health and management, Nunez-Smith will serve as co-chair of the COVID-19 Advisory Board alongside Dr. Vivek H. Murthy, the 19th surgeon general of the United States, and Dr. David Kessler, former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration.
An internist and an expert in healthcare equity, Nunez-Smith is the founding director of Yale School of Management’s Pozen-Commonwealth Fund Fellowship in Health Equity Leadership, which trains healthcare practitioners to address disparities in healthcare access and outcomes that affect people of color and other vulnerable populations, according to information from the university.
She is also the founding director of the Equity Research and Innovation Center at the Yale School of Medicine, and said in an interview with Yale Insights that there are underlying inequities driving disparity in healthcare outcomes during the pandemic.
“The disproportionate representation of brown and Black people in those low-wage, frontline jobs that were deemed essential during the pandemic — that’s a structural reality,” she said.
“To get to a place of equitable health outcomes, we have to have hard conversations about access to opportunity.”
Nunez-Smith could not be reached for comment Monday.
V.I. Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. said during a weekly press briefing Monday that Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s administration is looking forward to working with President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
“Speaking of President-elect Biden’s connection to the U.S. Virgin Islands and the limitless possibilities of what women of color can achieve, we congratulate our fellow Virgin Islander Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith on her being named co-chair to President-elect Biden’s Coronavirus Task Force. Having one of our very own named to such an important and consequential role is indeed a proud moment for us all in the territory,” Motta said.