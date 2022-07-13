Virgin Islanders are among a national coalition of civil rights leaders and organizations, members of Congress including V.I. Delegate Stacey Plaskett, and others who are formally urging President Joseph Biden’s administration to condemn the Insular Cases.
The cases are a series of century-old Supreme Court decisions that have kept 3.6 million territorial residents without equal rights under the Constitution, including Lavonne Wise, a plaintiff in Segovia v. United States, which sought to expand voting rights in U.S. territories.
Wise and others who spoke during a virtual press conference Tuesday hosted by the civil rights nonprofit Equally American, the ACLU, and other groups, pointed out the frustrating and bizarre situations that Virgin Islanders and other territorial residents find themselves in thanks to the Insular Cases and the Supreme Court’s continued reliance on their flawed, racist framework.
While living in Chicago, Wise said she voted by absentee ballot while on St. Croix for work, and did so again while traveling in St. Maarten, another Caribbean island belonging to the Netherlands.
But “the moment I re-established my residency in the United States Virgin Islands I was immediately disenfranchised at the federal level,” Wise said.
Wise said she believes deeply “in being an active member of one’s community both at the local and national level.”
She serves on the executive board of the Eastern Caribbean Alliance, with the Women’s Coalition of St. Croix, and helped organize the first Pride Parade on St. Croix in 2018, “facing down threats of violence to stand up for the rights of LGBTQIA+ persons,” Wise said.
“We’ve made big steps forward. But while my voice and vote is heard at home, my voice and vote is silenced at the national level. Based on where I live, I cannot vote for president and lack any voting representation in Congress. This is as absurd and it is un-American,” Wise said.
David Cole, legal director for the American Civil Liberties Union, explained that the court’s currently majority of “originalist” justices could result in the Insular Cases being overturned because their reliance on distinguishing incorporated versus unincorporated territories, “as no foundation in the text of the constitution or its original understanding. It was made up for racist reasons, but it was made up. So to the originalists, that should be deeply concerning, if they’re going to be consistent about their originalism.”
“In 2022, no one should use the racist language from the Insular Cases to deny citizenship rights to people born in U.S. territories. Not federal judges. And certainly not the Biden-Harris Justice Department. That’s why I led my colleagues in Congress in sending a letter today urging President Biden and Vice President Harris to condemn the Insular Cases,” Plaskett said in a statement Tuesday.
“President Biden has made fighting for residents of the Virgin Islands and other U.S. territories a priority. Last year, in speaking out against the denial of federal benefits in U.S. territories, he declared, ‘there can be no second-class citizens in the United States of America.’ Yet the Biden-Harris Justice Department expressly relied on the Insular Cases last Fall to argue that people born in U.S. territories have no right to U.S. citizenship at all, that citizenship in U.S. territories is a mere privilege for Congress to extend or retract at whim,” Plaskett said.
“The Biden-Harris Justice Department will soon have a chance to correct this error when it files its response in Fitisemanu v. United States, a case which asks the Supreme Court to answer, ‘whether the Insular Cases should be overruled,’” she added.
The lead plaintiff, John Fitisemanu, was one of the speakers during Tuesday’s press conference.
“I am a passport-holding, tax-paying American born on U.S. soil, yet the U.S. Justice Department continues to rely on the racist Insular Cases to argue that I have no right to call myself a U.S. citizen or vote in state and federal elections. That hurts — those cases said people in overseas U.S. territories were ‘unfit’ for citizenship and voting because they were ‘savages.’ Haven’t we moved past that?” said Fitisemanu, who was born in American Samoa and now lives in Utah, where he cannot vote in state or federal elections as a non-citizen.
Wise made it clear that territorial residents need equal representation at the federal level.
“Not having a vote matters when your community is ravaged like ours was by Hurricane Irma and Maria. Not having a vote matters when your community is denied equality and federal benefits. Not having a vote matters when generations of friends and loved ones are sent to war with some never coming back, and never having the right to vote for their own Commander-in-Chief,” Wise said. “It’s long past time to override the insular cases and dismantle the un-American colonial system they established.”
The Biden-Harris Administration has until July 29 to decide whether to join or oppose calls to overrule the Insular Cases, when it must respond to a Supreme Court petition in Fitisemanu v. United States, according to a statement from Neil Weare, president and founder of Equally American.
“The Biden-Harris Justice Department has not just cited the Insular Cases, but actually cited the most racist parts of these decisions, to argue that those born in U.S. territories – overwhelmingly people of color – have no constitutional right to citizenship. It is time the Justice Department join rather than oppose the calls of those who seek to turn the page on the Insular Cases and the colonial legacy they created,” Weare said.