The inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday struck a hopeful and deeply personal chord for Virgin Islanders, who see both leaders as not just politicians but as neighbors, friends and even family.
Biden, who is known to frequent a beachfront property on St. Croix, is a perennial sight around town, attending church, mingling at markets or posing for the occasional selfie. Harris, who becomes the first woman and the first person of Jamaican and Indian heritage to occupy national office, is a trailblazer for women and people of color alike.
Together, the Biden-Harris administration present a massive sea change from the previous four years of division, and a potential lifeline for the nation’s hard-hit territories, whose residents can’t vote and whose voices are too often ignored. “We’re really anticipating Biden’s visit,” said Edwin Thomas, a St. Croix native. “Maybe he can come down here on Air Force One.”
Thomas, who called President Trump’s departure a “relief,” said Biden’s love for the territory is well-known, and might give him a more nuanced, compassionate view toward issues that dogged his predecessor, from disaster relief to racial tensions. “Biden’s the right person to heal the nation,” he said. “His inaugural speech was well-presented and well-worded. I especially like how he zeroed in on racial disharmony and how we have to heal those divisions.”
Eric Douglas, a former educator at the University of the Virgin Islands, who lives just minutes away from Biden’s vacation home on East End Road, agreed, calling the last four years of Trump a “regression” and the new administration one of “renewed hope.”
‘I think Biden is genuinely a good and decent human being and his presidency is good for the United States of America — including the Virgin Islands,” Douglas said. When asked what issue Biden could potentially address to benefit Virgin Islanders, Douglas pointed to voting rights.
“Although we are U.S. citizens, we can’t vote for president, so we were unable to vote for Mr. Biden in the presidential election — that is something that needs to change,” he said. “We will never be full citizens until we are fully able to participate in the entire democratic process.”
For many, the selection of Harris as Biden’s running mate and her subsequent victory stirred up memories of former President Barack Obama’s ascent and the slow, but steady progress toward racial equality in America. Former Sen. Alicia Barnes, who, like Harris, is a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, said her heart was filled with joy by her sorority sister’s success and her example for the black community. “As a black woman, I’m extremely proud and as a black woman in politics, I’m even more proud,” Barnes said.
“Our vice president epitomizes what it means to be an AKA woman and we are in support of her 110% as well as President Biden. It’s a beautiful day to be an AKA in this country.”
Pash Daswani, president of the Indian Association of the Virgin Islands, also called Harris’ milestone a “great honor” for the territory’s 400-plus Indian community. “Her middle name is ‘Devi’, which means ‘goddess,’” he said. “So clearly, she’s now become the goddess in the top two. And for the Indian community here to see something like that is just great.” Daswani said Harris’ connection to the black and Indian communities, and her friendship with V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett, will collectively be a “huge benefit.”
“All this [boils] down to a positive for the Virgin Islands,” he said.
With the Democrats now holding majorities in the House and the Senate, and Plaskett appointed to the powerful Ways and Means Committee, the territory could stand to benefit from increased attention, and see movement in areas like federal aid, health care and economic development. For residents like Douglas, the future, as of Wednesday, seems brighter.
“Progress is never in a straight line,” he said. “It’s always a few steps forward and a few steps backward. But for now, there’s hope.”