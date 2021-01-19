The Virgin Islands Association of Washington D.C. has donated 10,000 three-ply civilian masks to the V.I. Health Department and granted scholarships to 10 local students, according to a news release from the nonprofit.
The organization was founded by Virgin Islanders living in the metropolitan Washington, D.C. region, and VIADC President Nicole George presented the masks to Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion on Friday.
“This kind gesture from the Virgin Islands Association, D.C. shows that even from abroad Virgin Islanders continue to look out for each other. The 10,000 masks will reach senior citizens and our first responders. On behalf of the Department of Health, we are grateful,” Encarnacion said.
Through its community outreach activities, the Health Department will distribute 4,000 of the donated masks on both St. Croix and St. Thomas and an additional 2,000 masks on St. John.
In addition to the mask donation, in the fall of 2020, the Association provided $1,000 in financial support to 10 students from the Virgin Islands under the VIADC’s Scholarship Program. The 2020 VIADC Robert Finch Memorial Scholarship recipients include the following applicants, their high school, and the college or university where they have enrolled:
• N’Kosi Benjamin, (Free Will Baptist Christian School), Florida Institute of Technology
• Craig Benjamin, (Atholton High School), Towson State University
• Jayme Colbert-Williams, (St. Croix Central High School), Florida A&M University
• DeQuanda Defoe, (Ivanna Eudora Kean High School), Mary Baldwin University
• Agathe Emeran, Charlotte Amalie High School, Embry Riddle Aeronautical University
• Denali Georges, (Free Will Baptist Christian School), Liberty University
• Michayeaela Hodge, (Charlotte Amalie High School), Florida Memorial University
• Tamera Laurent, (Ivanna Eudora Kean High School), University of the Virgin Islands
• Nia Sylvester, (St. Croix Educational Complex), Hampton University
• Jaiel Wyllis, (Ivanna Eudora Kean High School), University of the Virgin Islands
At the close of 2020, the Association donated $200 to the St. John Community Food Pantry and another $200 to the Reichold Center for the Arts.
More than 40 years ago, the VIADC was established to promote fellowship and foster a sense of belonging and loyalty to the Virgin Islands. VIADC is known throughout Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia for its cultural activities, including the Annual Summer Fish Fry, Picnic and Winter Ball. The Association has held food drives for the homeless and hurricane relief drives for the USVI and other islands in the Caribbean, according to the news release.