Virgin Islands residents joined millions nationwide in honoring the service of veterans with parades on St. Thomas and St. Croix on Friday.
Participants including the V.I. National Guard and JROTC groups kicked off the parade beginning at 9 a.m. on Veterans Drive prior to one held that afternoon on St. Croix in partnership with the V.I. Office of Veterans Affairs.
The St. Croix parade, which was sponsored by American Legion District 10, began at the Frederiksted post office, before making its way down Emancipation Drive, down King Street and to the Verne Richards Veterans Park where a ceremony was held.
Residents lined the streets and cheered as the parade entries passed by. In addition to members of the V.I. Air and Army National Guard, participants included the V.I. National Guard Army Band, Legionnaires and Auxiliary member, V.I. Fire and Emergency Medical Services, St. Croix Central High and Educational Complex JROTC as well as various dignitaries.
Past District Commander Charles David of St. Croix was among three residents slated to be recognized for their selfless service to the community during Veterans Day ceremonies territorywide.
On St. Thomas, the honoree was Warren “Cap” Hendrickson. A parade on St. John was planned for Nov. 6, but was canceled after heavy downpours. Capt. Noel Boynes was scheduled to be honored on that island.
Veterans Affairs Director Patrick Farrell said that “over the years, these veterans have continued to serve the community in which they live in different capacities.”
David received a warm welcome from the St. Croix crowd and was described as a true leader and team player. He joined the Army in 1968 and since then dedicated his life’s work to service. He is a decorated veteran, with honors to include the Army National Guard Long and Faithful Service Medal.
The keynote speaker for the afternoon event was Commander Carmen Rosario, a veteran who was the first woman to serve as the American Legion commander, Department of Puerto Rico, since it was established almost 100 years ago.
Farrell thanked the community for coming out and supporting Friday’s parades, adding that veterans must be commended for their dedication and service to their communities — and their nation.