ST. THOMAS — Rainbow flags and masks brightened Emancipation Garden on Saturday morning as more than 50 people set off for Yacht Haven Grande to show their support for the local LGBTQ community.
“Visibility is important,” said Muria Nisbeck, who organized the event alongside Kate Youssouf.
“There’s people that are in the LGBTQ population, and they have a right to exist on this island like everybody else, so being here and celebrating them and saying that we love you, you’re a part of the community. I think it’s important to do that.” Nisbeck said.
Originally scheduled for June 26 and delayed by rain, the festivities finally started at 7 a.m. with a DJ spinning groovy tunes in the gazebo as event organizers handed out rainbow-colored pins, wristbands and T-shirts while attendees gathered.
Rabbi Michael Feshbach of the Hebrew Congregation of St. Thomas gave an impassioned speech on the importance of social justice and Pastor Jeff Neevel of St. Thomas Reformed Church spoke on the power of coming together.
Those attending the event were met mostly with honks and waves of support from motorists as they walked with a police escort along the waterfront to Yacht Haven Grande.
“I work in a school, so it’s really important for me to show support for all of my students,” said Clara Ebe Cook, a teacher at V.I. Montessori School and Peter Gruber International Academy. “I never really understand why someone would want to challenge, or hold permission back from anyone just because they’re different, so it’s just important for me to be here.”
“It’s lovely,” attendee and St. Thomas native Marcia Gibson said. “I can’t wait for next year. It’s important for the community to show support publicly, rather than behind closed doors.”
Organizers at the event believe the march can be the first step in creating an inclusive group for individuals who support and identify with the LGBTQ community.
“When people came in we had them sign up with their name and email, so we could start a community group for lesbian, gay, trans, bi, and queer individuals as well as their straight and cisgender allies in order to not create just social events where we can all gather and be present, but also participate in other forms of progressive advocacy,” Youssouf said.
According to Movement Advancement Project, a think tank aimed at advancing equality for marginalized communities, the USVI has a “low” rating regarding protections for those who identify as LGBTQ due to a lack of anti-discrimination policy and data collection.